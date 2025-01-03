Police launch drive against unauthorised establishments, drug addicts in Kalyan

Thane, Jan 3 (PTI) The police have launched a crackdown against drug addicts, unauthorised establishments and people violating traffic norms in Kalyan town of Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Friday.

At least 222 cases have been registered during the drive that began on Thursday, the official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Atul Zende said 40 cases were registered against establishments found operating beyond prescribed time limits, while 81 drug addicts were rounded up from different areas.

He said 101 cases of road traffic violations, including speeding, were registered.

The operation will intensify in the coming days in the Kalyan zone, police said. PTI COR ARU