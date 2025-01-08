Police launch drive against unlawful activities in Kalyan

Thane, Jan 8 (PTI) Police in Kalyan town of Maharashtra's Thane district carried out a drive against unlawful activities and took action against streetside shops operating beyond the permissible time besides cracking down on drug addicts.

Advertisment

During the operation conducted on Monday night, the police took action against 34 streetside shops serving customers beyond the designated time, an official said.

Action was also taken against 49 drug addicts found at deserted locations as well as public places, he said.

In addition, the police cracked down on the traffic violators.

Advertisment

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Atul Zende said this drive was part of a broader initiative to curb unlawful activities and ensure the safety of local residents.

"These actions are a clear message that such violations will not be tolerated. Similar crackdowns will continue in the future," he stated. PTI COR NP