Police launch 'Kirayedar' portal to strengthen tenant verification, security in Jammu

Jammu, Dec 20 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday launched an online verification portal, 'Kirayedar', to address gaps in tenant reporting that have persisted despite enforcement action, including FIRs against defaulting landlords.

The web portal aims to ease compliance and streamline tenant verification, according to officials.

Jammu SSP Joginder Singh launched the 'Kirayedar' for general public here, expressing hope to witness a significant increase in tenant reporting and verification, which, he said, will strengthen internal security and help in providing a safe and secure Jammu to its citizens.

"Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed incidents of anti-social activities by anti-national elements in the past. Ensuring internal security and providing a safe and secure environment for citizens is the prime responsibility of the police so that peace and prosperity may flourish in every nook and corner of the UT," he said.

The SSP said Jammu, being the winter capital, witnesses a continuous inflow of people from different regions of the UT, especially during the winter months. A large number of such people reside in Jammu in rented accommodation.

Besides this, several large infrastructure projects are underway in Jammu and adjoining areas, due to which labourers, contractors and technical staff are also residing in rented premises, Singh said, adding that the anti-national elements may exploit this large influx of people by taking rented accommodation under false cover.

He said the tenant reporting and verification has been made mandatory, and the deputy commissioner has also issued orders conveying the rule.

However, it has been observed that many landlords are elderly, out of station or unable to visit police stations due to their busy schedules or job constraints.

"In many cases, people are also reluctant to visit police stations. These factors were hampering the process of tenant reporting and subsequent verification. In this regard, 12 FIRs were registered against defaulting landlords, while police conducted more than 10,000 tenant verifications," the SSP said.

To address these challenges, he said, Jammu police has taken a proactive initiative by developing the online portal.

"It has been developed with the collaborative efforts of three students from IIT Jammu and one local youth from Kathua, under the guidance of SDPO City West Jammu. The portal is user-friendly, accessible anytime and from anywhere, and acts as an effective communication bridge between landlords and police for the benefit of the public," he said. PTI TAS PRK PRK