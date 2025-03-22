Police launch manhunt for two in hit-and-run case in Kerala

Kochi, Mar 22 (PTI) The police have launched a manhunt to trace two prime accused in a hit-and-run case, where a man was allegedly assaulted and dragged on a car bonnet for half a kilometre reportedly under the influence of alcohol and drugs here, officials said on Saturday.

The suspects, Sanesh from Pathanamthitta and Amarnath from Malappuram, remain at large following the incident on SRM Road here on Friday night.

One person, Abhijith, a native of Adoor, was arrested in the case.

The police have registered a case based on a complaint lodged by the victim, a Kaloor resident, who miraculously escaped in the incident.

According to officials, the accused initially got into an altercation with friends at a hostel on SRM Road. Later, they engaged in another quarrel with the victim and other residents, during which they hit the victim with their car and dragged him on the bonnet, police said.

Following the incident, Abhijith, a native of Adoor, was caught by locals and handed over to the police.

It is suspected that the accused came to the hostel for taking drugs and the altercation occurred related to it, a police officer.

He added that police are also looking into this angle.

The vehicle used in the crime was seized during a routine inspection on Saturday.

The individuals inside the car were taken into custody for questioning and have not yet been released, police added.

During preliminary interrogation, the duo revealed that they had moved the car on the instructions of the wife of one of the prime accused.

