Police launch new initiative to check crime in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district

Seraikela (Jharkhand), Jul 22 (PTI) Jharkhand Police on Monday launched a new initiative called ‘Prahari’ to curb rising criminal activities, drug peddling, and eve-teasing in Seraikela-Kharswan district, a senior officer said.

Under this initiative, the district police will conduct foot patrols at least three days a week and conduct regular crackdowns on 'addabazi' (unlawful gatherings) and criminal gangs.

SP Mukesh Kumar Lunayat said 128 sensitive routes have been identified for foot patrolling, while 146 spots prone to ‘addabazi’ and 51 locations vulnerable to criminal activities will be targeted for intensive anti-crime operations.

The initiative aims to instill confidence among citizens, enhance law enforcement presence, curb eve-teasing, address illegal parking, and ensure smooth traffic flow.

Lunayat emphasised that officers-in-charge of police stations and other officials, supported by adequate personnel, will participate in the foot patrolling.