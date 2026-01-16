Police launch probe as man duped out of Rs 13.2 lakh in Navi Mumbai

Thane, Jan 16 (PTI) The Navi Mumbai police have launched a manhunt for a gang that allegedly cheated a Sangli-based businessman of Rs 13.25 lakh on the pretext of selling gold at discounted rates, an official said on Friday.

The incident took place on January 6 near Sector 20 of Kharghar, they said. The FIR has not mentioned anything about the delayed complaint.

The 56-year-old complainant told the police that he was lured into the deal by three persons, identified as Ashish, Vicky, and Raju, who promised gold at a 5 per cent discount.

The trio persuaded the complainant to bring cash to Kharghar for an initial 100-gram transaction. After he arrived in Navi Mumbai, one of the accused met him and told him that they would need to go to their office for the deal.

While the complainant was being taken to the “office”, a white Ertiga car intercepted them. Claiming to be policemen, five to six men emerged from the vehicle and seized the man’s bag containing Rs 13.25 lakh.

They then fled the scene along with the person escorting the businessman, the official said.

A case has been registered, and a probe is underway to track down the fraudsters, said senior inspector Ajay Pandurang Kamble from Kharghar police station. PTI COR NR