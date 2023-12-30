Police launch probe into bomb threat against Nava Kerala Sadas venues

Kochi, Dec 30 (PTI) The police have initiated an investigation following a bomb threat to the main venues of the Nava Kerala Sadas in Ernakulam district where Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will participate next week.

The Thrikkakara police registered a case on Friday based on a threatening letter that specifically mentioned a bomb attack at the main venues where the chief minister and his cabinet colleagues are expected to attend the programme on January 1 and 2, police said here on Saturday.

The threatening letter was received at the Ernakulam district collectorate, and authorities promptly handed it over to the Thrikkakara police under the Kochi city commissionerate.

Police said that the seal and signature on the letter were unclear, prompting them to seek the assistance of forensic experts for a detailed examination.

The programme is being organised in four assembly constituencies in Ernakulam. It was to be held on December 9 and was deferred following the death of CPI leader Kanam Rajendran.

The public outreach initiative, featuring Chief Minister Vijayan and his cabinet colleagues touring the state, officially wrapped up in Thiruvananthapuram on December 23. PTI TGB TGB KH