Police launch probe into suspected Maoist presence in Kerala village

Wayanad (Kerala), Oct 5 (PTI) Kerala Police on Thursday said they have launched an investigation after local residents of Thavinjal village in this hill district alleged that suspected Maoists were present in their locality a day ago.

The people there alleged that the suspected extremists who reached the village on Wednesday also destroyed a surveillance camera set up on an estate there.

Police said the villagers informed them that a five-member group of armed Maoists arrived at Kambamala in the hamlet on Wednesday.

"Local people informed us about the suspected Maoist presence there. A surveillance camera was found demolished. We are collecting details... We can confirm the information only after that," a police officer told PTI.

This allegation comes days after an alleged six-member armed Maoist group vandalised a Kerala Forest Development Corporation (KFDC) office near Thalapuzha in this northern district. PTI LGK ANE