Police launch QR code-based feedback system in Srinagar

Srinagar, Apr 12 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday launched a QR code-based feedback system named BHAROSA QR in Srinagar to enhance public trust and citizen engagement, an official said.

In a step towards further promoting transparency, accountability, and strengthening public trust, Srinagar Police has launched a QR code-based feedback management system named BHAROSA QR to collect real-time feedback from the general public regarding the functioning and services rendered by the police, a police spokesman said.

He said this "citizen-friendly" initiative allows individuals to scan QR codes placed at all police stations, police offices, and prominent public locations such as bus stops, marketplaces, and major institutions.

Once scanned, users are redirected to a secure feedback page where they can share their experiences, suggestions, and concerns related to police behaviour, responsiveness, and overall service delivery. The process is quick, simple, and takes less than a minute, the spokesman said.

He said Srinagar Police has also introduced a dedicated WhatsApp number 8899112888, where citizens can send feedback directly through text, voice messages, photos, or videos.

The system is anonymous, and designed for accessibility, encouraging inclusive participation from all segments of the society, the spokesman added.

A dedicated feedback management cell at SSP Srinagar office will regularly monitor the feedback, ensuring prompt action on grievances and recognition of commendable conduct by police personnel, the spokesman said.

This initiative is part of Srinagar Police's ongoing efforts to modernise policing and deepen community engagement, he said.

This is the latest in a series of initiatives, which include dedicated helplines for police verification queries and reporting drug-related activities, the spokesman said.

Citizens are encouraged to make full use of the platform and contribute to building a safer, more transparent, and trustworthy policing environment in Srinagar, the spokesman added.