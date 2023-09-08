Police launches probe into alleged security lapse at Idukki reservoir

Idukki (Ker), Sep 8 (PTI) Kerala police have launched a probe into an alleged security lapse that occurred at Cheruthoni dam of the Idukki reservoir in July this year.

Police said the maintenance team of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) had found numerous locks at various places on the dam premises during their inspection of the site on September 4, and based on their complaint, a case was registered under the Official Secrets Act.

"The locks are at random places like railings, bolts, or screws but are not locking anything. The authorities found it on September 4 and filed a complaint the very next day itself," police told PTI.

Upon inspection of the CCTV visuals, police found a man carrying a bag and using the locks on July 22.

The incident took place at a time when passes were issued to the general public to visit the dam.

"However, there is no name or address mentioned in the pass. We have started the probe. Even though his act has not caused any issues as of now, we are probing all angles," police said.

The Idukki reservoir was created by two dams, the arch dam and the Cheruthoni dam. The arch dam is one of the tallest in Asia, standing at a height of 168.91 m (554 ft). PTI RRT RRT ANE