Police, lawyers yet to get Assamese translation of new criminal laws

Guwahati, Jun 27 (PTI) As new criminal laws are set to be implemented nationwide from Monday, Assamese translations necessary for the state's police force and legal community are still unavailable.

These new laws, which will replace colonial-era legislations, are currently being translated into Assamese, a senior police officer said on Thursday.

"The translation of the new laws into Assamese is a concern. We have not yet received any communication from the government regarding this," senior advocate Santanu Borthakur told PTI.

"We are unaware of whether the translation work is underway," he added.

A police officer, who refused to be identified, said the translation is underway and is being handled by relevant government authorities.

"As far as I know, translation is in progress and should be completed soon," the officer added.

Another police officer said the absence of Assamese translation should not hinder the initial implementation of the new laws.

"It shouldn't pose a hindrance to implementing the new laws, at least initially," the officer remarked.

Earlier, DGP GP Singh had assured that the police force is fully prepared to implement the new laws, effective nationwide from July 1.

Over the past three years, the force has been preparing for these new laws since the initial drafts were made public. Training sessions for police officials, public prosecutors, and judicial officers have been ongoing, Singh said.

The Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (NSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) will replace the Indian Penal Code, Criminal Procedure Code, and Indian Evidence Act, respectively, starting July 1. PTI SSG MNB