Police, Left youth activists clash at New Year DJ party

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 1 (PTI) Police and activists of the SFI and DYFI clashed following a DJ party organised as part of New Year celebrations at Shankumugham here on Thursday, police said.

According to police, the DJ programme, organised by a private firm, had volunteers from the SFI and DYFI, the student and youth outfits of the CPI(M), to help control the crowd.

Police said instructions were issued to wind up all such events in the area after midnight due to security concerns, and personnel were deployed to enforce the order.

However, even after the deadline, the party continued and police asked the organisers to stop the event, an official said.

This led to an altercation between SFI-DYFI activists and the police.

As the activists refused to disperse and continued with the event, they were forcefully evicted, police said.

Meanwhile, DYFI leaders alleged that police resorted to lathi charge and several youngsters were injured in the incident.

Leaders of both organisations said they have decided to file a complaint with the Thiruvananthapuram Police Commissioner.

Valiyathura police are conducting an investigation into the incident, a senior officer said. PTI TBA TBA SA