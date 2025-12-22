Police likely to close drug case against Malayalam actor

Kochi, Dec 22 (PTI) Police are likely to drop a drug case registered against Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko in April this year after a chemical analysis report failed to detect any narcotic substances in his body, officials said on Monday.

On April 16, the District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF) raided a hotel here following a tip-off. Seeing police presence, Chacko, who was allegedly at the hotel, fled the spot.

Police detained Ahmmed Murshad of Malappuram, who was with Chacko at the hotel, and registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, alleging drug abuse.

A few days later, Chacko appeared before the police, who collected his blood and hair samples for chemical analysis.

"The chemical analysis report we recently received stated that no traces of drugs or narcotic substances were found in the samples provided. Hence, it would be difficult to proceed further with the investigation," an officer of Ernakulam North police station told PTI.

Police had registered the case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Section 238 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) and NDPS Act Sections 27(b) (consumption of any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance) and 29 (punishment for abetment and criminal conspiracy).

According to police, since drug consumption could not be established through scientific evidence, it would be difficult to substantiate the conspiracy charge as well.

"We are taking legal opinion in the matter. Most likely, we will have to file a report before the court seeking closure of the case," the officer said.

Following the incident, Chacko's relatives had told reporters that he was undergoing a de-addiction programme in Bengaluru.

In April this year, Chacko and four others were acquitted by an Ernakulam additional sessions court in a 2015 drug case.

Chacko, who began his career as an assistant director in 2010, has acted in several Malayalam films. PTI TBA TBA SA