Police lodge 32 FIRs for phones stolen during Diljit Dosanjh's concert in Jaipur

Jaipur: Thirty-two FIRs were registered in connection to cases of stolen mobile phones during singer Diljit Dosanjh’s concert in Jaipur, police said on Tuesday.

Station House Officer (SHO) Nandlal said the victims filed FIRs at Sanganer Sadar Police Station on Sunday and Monday. "The mobile phones are being tracked,” he added.

Some fans even made a video and requested the singer to help them.

Dosanjh’s show, part of the ‘Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024,’ was held at the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Center (JECC) in Sitapura on Sunday.

