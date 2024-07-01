Police lodge FIR against ex-Saharanpur MP's supporters for brandishing axe

Saharanpur (UP), Jul 1 (PTI) Police in Saharanpur district have registered an FIR against five named and other unknown supporters of former BJP MP Raghav Lakhanpal Sharma for brandishing an axe, a police officer said on Monday.

The case was registered at Gangoh police station, the officer said.

SP (Rural) Sagar Jain said the police have registered a case on the basis of an information which was received.

According to police, a case has been registered against Abhishek Kaushik, Ankit, Shubham, Kartik and Ashish and other unknown persons under sections 147 (punishment for rioting), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC at Gangoh police station on June 27.

According to police sources, some youngsters had organised a programme on the birth anniversary of Lord Parshuram in village Basdei of Gangoh. While Sharma gave a speech to unite the Brahmin and Tyagi community, some youth waved an axe. The police have registered an FIR in this case.

Meanwhile, Sharma told PTI that he, along with people from Brahmin and Tyagi communities, will meet the Saharanpur SSP and demand the closure of the case.

Sharma was the BJP candidate from Saharanpur in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections and he lost to Imran Masood of the Congress by more than 64,000 votes.

Her also lost the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Saharanpur. PTI COR NAV KSS KSS