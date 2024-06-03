Police looking for trolley bag used to dispose of murdered Bangladeshi MP’s skull

Kolkata, Jun 3 (PTI) The West Bengal CID on Monday went to an area close to the Bangladesh border to look for a trolley bag in which the skull of Anwarul Azim Anar, the murdered MP of that country, was believed to be disposed of, an official said.

The CID also took the help of the Indian Navy to spot the body parts and the tools used in the murder of Anar from the water of Bagjola canal into which those were thrown, the official said.

The Awami League lawmaker was suspected to have been murdered in a posh flat in New Town area near here.

An arrested person, who police claimed is a butcher by profession, allegedly chopped his body into 80 pieces and mixed them with turmeric before disposing them at different locations including a canal around New Town.

"We are trying to find his body parts. We tried another round of search in Bagjola canal. We took the help of the Indian Navy. Another team of our officers has gone to Bangaon where the accused have admitted to throwing away some body parts. We suspect that a trolley bag was used to dispose of the skull," the officer told PTI.

Meanwhile, the police on Monday afternoon recovered a bag full of skeletons from a deserted building in Baguihati area under Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate, an officer said.

It was found out during the investigation that after chopping Anar’s body, the bones were separated from the flesh.

"We have contacted the Bidhannagar Police and requested them to share them with us. The bones were recovered from an area where the Bangladeshi MP was staying. We want to conduct some tests on them," he said.

Police earlier recovered pieces of flesh from the septic tank of the New Town flat where Anar was last seen.

They are planning to conduct a DNA test on the specimen and match it with the deceased MP's daughter who is likely to arrive in the city soon.

The search for the missing MP, who reportedly arrived in Kolkata on May 12 to undergo medical treatment, began after Gopal Biswas, a resident of Baranagar in north Kolkata and an acquaintance of the Bangladeshi politician, filed a complaint with the local police on May 18.

Anar had stayed at Biswas's house upon arrival.

In his complaint, Biswas stated that Anar left his Baranagar residence for a doctor's appointment in the afternoon of May 13 and that he would be back home for dinner.

Biswas claimed that the Bangladesh MP went incommunicado on May 17, which prompted him to file a missing complaint a day later. PTI SCH NN