Police, man in custody attacked by group in Palakkad

Palakkad(Kerala), Apr 1 (PTI) Two police officers were attacked by some people and one of them was injured after taking into custody a man who was allegedly involved in a fight with another group near Ottapalam here.

An officer of Ottapalam police station on Tuesday said that the officers were attacked by members of the same group with whom the person in custody had a fight.

The officer said that a complaint was received at the station about a fight between two groups and two officers were dispatched to stop it.

After they broke up the fight and took one person into custody, the members of the other group suddenly attacked them, injuring the person in custody and one of the officers, police said.

The injured officer will need to undergo surgery on his left arm, it said.

Two persons from the group who attacked the officers have been taken into custody, but their arrests have not been recorded yet, police added.