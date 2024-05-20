Police-Maoist encounter in Odisha’s Nuapada, one jawan injured

Bhubaneswar, May 20 (PTI) A member of Odisha Police's Special Operation Group sustained a bullet wound during a gunfight with Maoists in Nuapada district on Monday, a senior police officer said.

The incident occurred around 3 am when SOG personnel took on the Maoists in the Sunabeda forest near Shivanarayanpur (Komna police station) on the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border, ADG (Operations) Dev Datta Singh said.

"During the exchange of fire, an SOG jawan was shot and subsequently taken to Raipur for treatment. He is currently out of danger," Singh said.

Later, around 8 am, security personnel engaged with another group of Maoists approximately 3 km from Shivnarayanpur. "Another exchange of fire ensued, but the Maoists managed to escape. We suspect that some ultras were injured in this encounter," he added.

During subsequent search operations, authorities recovered 10 IEDs, a loaded pistol, and other incriminating materials, Singh added. PTI BBM BBM MNB