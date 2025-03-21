Police, MLA intervene after 'cow remains' found outside temple in Lucknow

Lucknow, Mar 21 (PTI) Tension erupted in the Madeyganj area of Lucknow on Friday evening after locals found suspected cow remains outside a temple.

The incident sparked outrage among residents but police and the local MLA swiftly intervened to bring the situation under control.

According to a statement issued by Lucknow Police Commissionerate, authorities received information about a cow's head found outside a temple in the Madeyganj police station area. Officers immediately reached the spot, ensured the remains were removed in accordance with legal protocols and restored order.

"Religious sentiments were taken into account and the situation remains peaceful," the statement said.

BJP MLA Neeraj Bora of Lucknow North told PTI that he rushed to the spot after hearing about incident near near Hanumant Nagar Shanti Vatika in Khadra.

He said police are conducting a thorough investigation, and added that the incident was a "major conspiracy to disturb communal harmony". He vowed that the culprits "will not be spared at any cost." Police have launched a serious probe into the matter, analysing CCTV footage from the surrounding areas and forming specialised teams to crack the case.

"Scientific and technical evidence is being gathered, and stringent legal action will follow once the perpetrators are identified," the police statement read.

Authorities have urged people to maintain peace and harmony, warning against spreading rumours or provocative messages through social media or other platforms.

Police have also advised citizens to verify any information with local authorities before circulating it.