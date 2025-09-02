Police nab criminal with 73 cases across Delhi, UP

New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) A man with 73 cases across the national capital and Uttar Pradesh was finally caught by police following a raid near his house in northeast Delhi's Mustafabad, police said on Tuesday.

The 37-year-old interstate criminal's has a long criminal history, including attempt to murder, robbery, burglary, theft, and violation of the Arms Act.

"On September 1, police laid a trap in Mustafabad near his residence and arrested Wakil," a senior police officer said.

He was also wanted for a theft in the Sonia Vihar police station area in March this year. Police registered a case under sections 331(4) (punishment for house-trespass or house breaking) and 305 (theft in a dwelling house) of the BNS.

Police said they found his finger prints at the crime spot.

Wakil has been active across multiple police station jurisdictions in Delhi as well as Uttar Pradesh, the officer said.