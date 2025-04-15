Police nab illegal arms supplier, seize five country-made pistols

New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested a key member of an inter-state arms supply racket and seized five country-made pistols and five live cartridges from his possession, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused, Aas Mohammad (45), hails from Deeg in Rajasthan and has a long criminal history with eight prior cases under the Arms Act.

Acting on a tip-off, a team laid a trap near Ganda Nala in the Madhu Vihar area on April 10. The team apprehended Aas Mohammad and recovered the firearms from his possession, the police said.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that he, along with his associates Najar and Shakir, used to manufacture illegal weapons on a hill near his village in Rajasthan. He disclosed that the arms were intended for gangs operating across Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, the police said, Mohammad has been previously arrested seven times in Rajasthan and once in Haryana for similar offences. PTI BM BM RT RT