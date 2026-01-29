Police nab man after foiled child abduction bid in Jharkhand

Ramgarh, Jan 29 (PTI) An 11-year-old boy escaped an alleged abduction attempt in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh district, police said on Thursday.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Parmeshwar Prasad said the child was allegedly pushed into a car while returning home on Wednesday evening, after attending tuition in a village under Ramgarh police station.

“Locals raised an alarm and started pelting stones at the car, forcing it to slow down. The child then managed to jump out of the vehicle and escape,” Prasad said.

Police later intercepted the car and arrested the accused on Wednesday night.

The accused and the boy are residents of Chhatar-Mandu village in Ramgarh district, and known to each other, the SDPO said.

A police source said the boy is the son of a businessman, and it is suspected that the abduction bid was aimed at seeking ransom.

The incident comes barely a fortnight after two abducted children were rescued from the Chitarpur area of Ramgarh.