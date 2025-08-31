Police nab shooter of criminal gang after encounter in Gurugram

Gurugram, Aug 31 (PTI) A man carrying a bounty of Rs 25,000 on his head was arrested after an exchange of fire with the Haryana Police's STF on the Faridabad-Gurugram road on Sunday, an official said.

Rohit, allegedly a shooter for a criminal gang, has three criminal cases registered against him -- two in Rajasthan and one in Haryana.

He was intercepted while planning a major crime in Gurugram, police said. Acting on information received, police set up a trap near the Baliyawas village by the Faridabad-Gurugram road, DSP of STF Preetpal Singh Sangwan said.

After a brief exchange of fire, the accused sustained bullet injuries and was apprehended.

He was immediately admitted to the Gurugram General Hospital and later referred to PGIMS Rohtak, Sangwan added.