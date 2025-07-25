Police nab suspect in minor girl sexual assault case in TN's Gummidipoondi

Chennai, Jul 25 (PTI) The suspect in the sexual assault on a minor girl case in Gummidipoondi was nabbed by a special police team in Sullurpeta in Andhra Pradesh, police said on Friday.

The suspect, said to hail from West Bengal, was working at a food stall in Sullurpeta. "He was picked up by the police team from Tamil Nadu and brought to the Aambakkam police station for enquiry," the police official said.

The Arambakkam police in Tiruvallur district, had registered the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case following the sexual assault on the ten-year-old girl when she was returning home in Gummidipoondi, about 45 km from here, on July 12. PTI JSP KH