Police nab two 'Thak-Thak' gang members who snatched valuables from cars in south Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) Two members of the notorious 'Thak-Thak' gang, allegedly involved in multiple thefts across south Delhi who targeted valuables in the luxury cars driven by businesspersons and jewellers, have been arrested, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, several incidents of theft had been reported in recent months in south Delhi and adjoining areas. The 'Thak Thak' gang used different distraction methods, such as breaking window glass, puncturing tyres, or pouring oil on car bonnets, to draw the victim's attention. When the victim stepped out to check, they quickly snatched valuables and fled on stolen motorcycles, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chauhan said.

A case was registered under section 303(2) (Theft) of the BNS. During the investigation, the team analysed CCTV footage and technical surveillance and developed human intelligence inputs, the DCP said.

Acting on a tip-off received on November 6, police laid a trap near Nala Road in Pushp Vihar, where the two accused arrived on stolen motorcycles around 6.30 pm, he added.

"When the suspects were signalled to stop, they attempted to flee but were intercepted after a brief chase. Two golden-coloured metallic earrings, one golden ring, two stolen mobile phones and a wristwatch were recovered from their possession. The motorcycles they were using were also found to be stolen," the officer said.

Vishal alias Lalla (22) and Sahil (22), both residents of Madangir, were arrested on Thursday, they said.

While Vishal has two previous criminal cases against him, Sahil has been found involved in nine cases of theft, snatching and violations of the Arms Act, the police said.

Police said the arrests have helped solve six cases registered at police stations in Hauz Khas, Tigri, South Campus, Chanakyapuri, Vasant Vihar and Sunlight Colony. PTI SSJ APL APL APL