Police nab undertrial a week after he escaped from custody in Palghar

Palghar, Oct 15 (PTI) The police in Maharashtra’s Palghar district have arrested an undertrial who had escaped from custody at a medical facility last week, an official said on Sunday.

The police on Saturday arrested Mangesh alias Manish Yeshwant Parte (48) who had fled from custody when he was taken to a medical facility for a check-up on October 8, senior inspector Pramod Badakh said.

The police had apprehended the accused in connection with a theft on October 5, he said. After escaping from custody, the accused allegedly stole a bag and an offence in this regard was registered with the Borivali police in neighbouring Mumbai, the official said.

The accused was allegedly involved in stealing bags and mobile phones at railway stations in Dadar, Mahim, Andheri and Kalwa and onboard trains, he said. PTI COR ARU