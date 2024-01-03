Police naik held for accepting Rs 1,000 bribe in Maharashtra’s Latur district

Latur, Jan 3 (PTI) A police naik was arrested for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 1,000 in Maharashtra’s Latur on Wednesday, an Anti-Corruption Bureau official said.

Yuvraj Balaji Jadhav (33), attached to the MIDC police station, allegedly took the money from the complainant to not arrest him in a case related to a clash and help him in the future, the ACB official said.

“He was caught red-handed in a police chowki located near Dayanand College gate in Latur while accepting the bribe amount,” he added. PTI COR NR