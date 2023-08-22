Police not allowing me to meet minor rape victim: DCW chief Swati Maliwal, continues dharna at hospital

New Delhi: DCW chief Swati Maliwal continued her dharna at St Stephen's Hospital, where the minor girl allegedly raped by a Delhi government official has been admitted, for the second consecutive day on Tuesday.

Advertisment

Maliwal had sat on the dharna on Monday morning, claiming that she was prevented from meeting the girl.

However, a police official said the mother of the girl did not want to meet anyone since the victim is still under observation.

Premoday Khakha -- a deputy director in the city government's women and child development department -- allegedly raped the girl several times between November 2020 and January 2021, according to the Delhi Police. His wife allegedly gave the girl medicine to terminate her pregnancy.

Advertisment

Khakha and his wife Seema Rani were arrested on Monday.

"I came here (at the hospital) at 11 am yesterday but the Delhi Police did not allow me to meet the survivor or her mother. I spent the night here. I don't understand why the police are not allowing me to meet them," the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson said.

She said the commission has sent a notice to the Delhi Police and the city government's women and child development and services departments, seeking action in the matter, and it was important to meet the minor and her mother for further action.

Advertisment

She later posted on X (formerly as Twitter), "Had I not come to meet the girl, they would have said that I didn't bother to see her. Now when I am here, they are saying it's a drama. Politics has fallen to such levels that politicians cannot speak the truth."

मिलने नहीं आती तो बोलते मिलने नहीं आयी। मिलने आयी तो मिलने नहीं दे रहे और बोल रहे है ड्रामा कर रही है। किस हद्द तक राजनीति गिर चुकी है की नेताओं की सही को सही बोलने की क्षमता ही ख़त्म हो चुकी है। राजनीति करो, खूब करो पर बेटियों पे नहीं! — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) August 22, 2023

Advertisment

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had Monday ordered the chief secretary to suspend the accused officer.

According to the order, during the suspension period, the officer is not permitted to leave the department headquarters without obtaining prior permission.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said Rani was produced before a court on Monday and sent to judicial custody, while Khakha will be produced in the court on Tuesday.