Police obtains custody of Palakkad double murder accused; takes him to incident site

Palakkad (Kerala), Feb 4 (PTI) Police on Tuesday obtained custody of double murder accused Chenthamara, who had last month allegedly killed an elderly woman and her son, and took him to the area where the incident occurred in order to recreate what happened on that fateful day.

A large contingent of personnel was deployed by the police to ensure the safety of 58-year-old Chenthamara as hundreds of angry people had turned up outside the Nenmara police station after his arrest demanding that he be turned over to them.

The police had to use force to disperse the crowd.

On Tuesday, Chenthamara and the large police contingent reached the murder site at Pothundi here where he told the officers how he escaped into the nearby forest after allegedly committing the crime.

He also took the police party along the route he took to escape that day.

Lakshmi (72), and her son Sudhakaran (53) were allegedly hacked to death in broad daylight by 58-year-old Chenthamara, outside their residence in Pothundi on the morning of January 27.

The accused was apprehended following an over 24-hour-long manhunt.

He has been booked for the offence under section 103 (murder) under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

According to the police, a long-standing personal enmity between the families of the victims and the accused led to the killing.

Chenthamara is also accused of killing Sudhakaran's wife in 2019 and was out on bail in that case when he allegedly committed the double murder. PTI HMP HMP KH