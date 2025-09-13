Police officer accused of assaulting constable in Rajasthan's Barmer

Jaipur, Sep 13 (PTI) A deputy superintendent of police (DSP) in Rajasthan allegedly slapped a head constable in Barmer district during his duty hours, prompting two MPs to demand a fair probe.

Head constable Ramuram Meghwal alleged that Chohtan DSP Jeevanlal Khatri, while returning from an investigation in the Dhanau area on Thursday night, had an altercation with him, following which the officer allegedly slapped him.

Head constable Meghwal belongs to the Dalit community in Rajasthan.

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) chief and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal, along with Congress's Barmer MP Ummeda Ram Beniwal, condemned the incident.

Meghwal, who works as the driver of the DSP, claimed that despite informing senior officials, the matter was suppressed.

"When I opposed the abusive language, the DSP stopped the vehicle and slapped me. Later, senior officials persuaded me to sign a compromise. I am being isolated in the department and cannot continue to work in such an environment," Meghwal alleged in an audio clip that surfaced on social media.

DSP Khatri, however, denied the allegations, saying the constable was driving carelessly. "I stopped the vehicle and arranged another one. The matter was resolved in front of senior officials. Now, he is making false allegations under external influence," Khatri said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Narendra Singh Meena confirmed he was informed of the matter and said that an additional SP has been directed to look into the matter.

Beniwal said the case highlights serious concerns about police conduct.

"Such behaviour is reprehensible and raises questions about the government's policies. I appeal for a high-level investigation and just action without any discrimination," Beniwal posted on X.

Congress MP also condemned the incident and urged the chief minister to intervene and ensure justice for the Meghwal.

Police officials have not issued an official statement on the matter. PTI AG SHS AMJ AMJ