Police officer assaulted in Jammu; accused arrested after video of incident circulated online

Jammu, Feb 21 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a police officer who was on duty in the Trikuta Nagar area here, an official said on Saturday. The action follows a viral video of the incident and a written complaint, prompting immediate legal proceedings and investigation, a police spokesman said. On February 20, a written complaint was lodged by Sub Inspector Rajesh Kumar, posted in the District Police Lines Jammu, stating that while on official duty and present at Trikuta Nagar Park for medical purposes, a youth approached him and started using abusive and unparliamentary language. In his complaint, Kumar alleged that the youth issued threats and physically assaulted the officer despite being aware that he was a serving police officer in uniform performing his lawful duties. Taking immediate cognisance of the matter, an FIR under various sections of BNS was registered at the Bahu Fort Police Station, and an investigation was launched, the spokesman said. During the course of the investigation, he said the accused, identified as Sumit Verma, a resident of Maanpur village of Kathua, who is currently living in Trikuta Nagar, was identified through technical and human intelligence inputs and was subsequently apprehended. Any attempt to obstruct, intimidate, or assault public servants while discharging their lawful duties will be dealt with firmly and strictly under the law, the spokesman said, adding that such acts not only undermine the authority of law enforcement but also disturb public order and discipline. PTI TAS TAS MPL MPL