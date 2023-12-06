Police officer calls for more efforts to dismantle terror ecosystem in J-K’s Kishtwar

Jammu, Dec 6 (PTI) A police officer in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar on Wednesday emphasised efficient investigation of the cases related to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and action against the terror ecosystem in the district.

Kishtwar Senior Superintendent of Police Khalil Poswal was chairing a meeting of officers to review the status of UAPA cases and those under trial.

Asking the officers to revisit directions from police headquarters with regard to the investigation of UAPA cases, he directed for efficient handling of such cases, highlighting expedited, result-oriented investigations to dismantle the terror ecosystem.

He called for a more serious approach to investigations and the implementation of action plans.

He directed for effective, timely chargesheets and emphasised the importance of identifying and prosecuting all individuals involved in supporting terrorists, not just the perpetrators, a police spokesperson said.

He called for stringent action against Over-Ground Workers (OGWs) and support networks of terrorists including the seizure of accused individuals' property under the law and declaring absconding individuals as 'proclaimed offenders'. PTI TAS NB