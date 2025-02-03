Police officer dies after assault by history-sheeter

Kottayam (Kerala), Feb 3 (PTI) A civil police officer died here after allegedly being assaulted by a notorious history-sheeter in the early hours of Monday, police said.

The deceased, Shyam Prasad, 44, was a civil police officer (police constable) at Kottayam West Police Station.

Jibin George, an accused in several cases, was taken into custody in connection with the incident, police said.

According to officials, the incident occurred at a wayside eatery where Jibin was allegedly creating trouble.

Shyam Prasad, who was on his way home after duty hours, intervened and questioned him, prompting the accused to launch a violent attack on the officer, police added.

Following the assault, Shyam Prasad collapsed. People in the vicinity rushed him to a nearby private hospital, but he could not be saved. A patrolling team led by the Kumarakom SHO arrived at the scene shortly after the incident. Upon seeing the officers, Jibin attempted to flee but was apprehended, they added.

The arrest of the accused will be recorded and produced before the court, police added.