Police officer dies in road accident in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 1 (PTI) A police officer died and two others were injured when the jeep they were travelling in crashed into a road divider and a lamp post near the AKG centre in the heart of the state capital on Sunday.

The police personnel were on their way to fill diesel in the vehicle when the accident occurred at around 5.45 am, police said.

A senior Civil Police Officer (CPO), who was sitting in the back of the jeep, died and the other two occupants -- a Grade SI and a driver -- got injured and are hospitalised, they said.

Senior CPO Ajay Kumar died on the spot due to a fatal head injury.

All three were posted at the Police Control Room, they added.

The cause of the accident is not yet known and a case would be registered after recording the statement of the other two officers and completing the inquest proceedings, an officer from the Police Control Room said. PTI HMP HMP ROH