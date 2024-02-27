Police officer gets judicial custody in two-decade-old rape case

Gaya (Bihar), Feb 27 (PTI) A POCSO court in Bihar's Gaya district on Tuesday remanded a Deputy Superintendent of Police level officer to 14 days of judicial custody in connection with the rape of a Dalit girl in 2001.

Kumar on Tuesday surrendered before the POCSO court judge Atishar Kumar.

The court rejected his bail application and sent him to 14 days judicial custody.

Kumar was accused of raping the girl when he was posted in Gaya in 2001.

A chargesheet has been filed by the police after completing the investigation.

His bail application was rejected by the high court.