Police officer injured in stone-pelting by protesters in Jharkhand's Bokaro

Bokaro (Jharkhand), Aug 20 (PTI) A police officer and a few others were injured in stone-pelting by angry villagers over water-logging in Jharkhand's Bokaro district on Wednesday, police said.

Manish Sharma, the officer-in-charge of Siyaljory police station, suffered injuries in the incident and was undergoing treatment in Bokaro.

A private land owner, identified as Avinash Mahato, along with a few villagers, staged a protest, accusing a steel plant of releasing water on the land of Mahato.

Mahato demanded that senior officials of the company visit the spot. As police tried to disperse them, they started stone-pelting, resulting in injuries to a few persons, including Sharma, a police officer said. PTI COR BS ACD