Chaibasa (Jharkhand), Oct 2 (PTI) An officer posted at Karaikela police station in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district killed himself with his service revolver on Wednesday, an official said.

Assistant sub-inspector Krishna Sahu, a resident of Gumla district, shot himself to death around 6 am in his room at the police station, SP Ashutosh Shekhar said.

The body has been recovered and sent for post-mortem examination. PTI COR BS MNB