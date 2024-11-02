Police officer shoots himself dead in Patna

Patna, Nov 2 (PTI) A police officer allegedly shot himself dead with his service pistol in Patna early on Saturday.

According to Superintendent of Police (Central) Sweety Sehrawat, the deceased, Ajit Kumar, was a resident of Bhojpur district and was posted in the Bihar capital as an additional sub-inspector.

"The deceased lived in the barracks meant for police personnel in Gandhi Maidan area of the city. He is said to have shot himself around 5 am. There is a bullet mark in his head. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination," Sehrawat said.

"The pistol has been seized from the spot where we also found an empty cartridge. Forensic experts have been pressed into service for further investigation," she added.

The deceased ASI's father Vinod Singh, who arrived upon being informed about the incident, alleged that his son was experiencing stress because of denial of leave for the Chhath festivities due next week.

He had been recruited in 2007 as a constable and was promoted earlier this year, Singh said.

When Sehrawat's attention was drawn to the bereaved parent's charge, she said, "We will speak to all family members and investigate the matter accordingly." PTI NAC ACD