Police officers assaulted amidst Diwali celebrations in Kerala temple; 5 arrested

Alappuzha (Kerala), Oct 21 (PTI) Five persons have been arrested for allegedly assaulting two police officers, deployed at a temple here to ensure law and order during Diwali celebrations, police said on Tuesday.

A case for using violence to deter public servants from performing their duty under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered against the accused, police said.

An officer of Kuthiathode police station said that the incident occurred around 10 pm on Monday when the two police officers tried to stop some young men, who were allegedly drunk, from creating problems at the temple.

The men beat up the police officers, he said.

Later, more police personnel were rushed to the spot and the accused were taken into custody, the officer said.

The assaulted officers suffered minor injuries and are fine now, he added. PTI HMP HMP KH