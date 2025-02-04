Police officers to be held accountable for major crimes in their jurisdiction: Punjab CM

Chandigarh, Feb 4 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said police officers would be held accountable for major crimes in their jurisdiction as part of his government's commitment to maintaining law and order in the state.

Interacting with Commissioner of Police and Senior Superintendent of Police here, Mann said effective and responsive policing should be ensured to curb crime, according to an official statement.

He said Punjab Police, one of the country's finest forces, must uphold its glorious tradition of preserving national unity, integrity, and sovereignty.

Justice should be dispensed efficiently, and the ethos of communal harmony, peace, and brotherhood must be strengthened, he added.

Mann emphasised that the state government will undertake major police reforms to ensure that people benefit from improved law enforcement.

The hard-earned peace of Punjab must be maintained at all costs, he said, adding that unlawful activities must be dealt with strictly, and offenders should not be spared.

The chief minister also called for a mass movement against drugs, urging panchayats to actively participate in the effort.

The supply chain of drugs must be dismantled, and a zero-tolerance policy should be adopted against the drug menace, he said.

He said that he will monitor action against drugs on a daily basis, and stressed that youth in schools and colleges must be made aware of the dangers of drug abuse.

He directed authorities to confiscate properties of drug smugglers without delay and ensure that the "big fish" involved in drug trafficking are put behind bars.

Mann also reaffirmed his government's commitment to eliminating organised crime, saying that strict action must be taken against gangsters.

Perpetrators of organised crime will not be allowed to flex their muscles in Punjab. They must be dealt with firmly, he asserted.

The chief minister stressed that petty crimes must also be addressed, and police officers should focus on intelligence gathering and ensuring justice for the common man.

He also reiterated his government's commitment to eradicating corruption, including within the police force. "Black sheep" in the department must be identified and dealt with strictly, he said.

Mann called for better coordination between the police and the public, stating that this would help eliminate crime and promote peace, progress, and prosperity.

He recalled the Punjab Police's crucial role in tackling terrorism in the past, with active public support.

He also directed officers to conduct surprise inspections in their areas, not just for fault-finding but to streamline law and order operations, which will enhance the efficiency of Punjab Police and ensure the safety and security of the people. PTI CHS OZ OZ