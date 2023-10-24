Police officers visit families of those killed in line of duty in J&K's Kishtwar

Jammu, Oct 24 (PTI) In a display of gratitude to those killed in the line of duty, police officers launched an outreach initiative by visiting scores of families of these bravehearts, and paid tributes to them in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kishtwar Khalil Poswal extended his condolences to the families, and presented them with tokens of appreciation.

The police officers visited the homes of four security personnel who laid down their lives and met their next of kin in various areas of the district, officials said.

This compassionate gesture stands as a solemn tribute to the indomitable spirit and sacrifices made by these valiant heroes who devoted their lives to the service of the community and the nation, they said.

Poswal said the visit was a heartfelt expression of gratitude on behalf of the entire community and the law enforcement fraternity.

It signifies the unwavering support and deep respect for these families who have borne the ultimate sacrifice, he said.

The SSP said Kishtwar Police is steadfast in its commitment to preserving the memory of these heroes and providing an unwavering support to their loved ones during these trying times.