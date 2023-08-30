Police official administers CPR, saves life of man in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Aug 30 (PTI) A police official with the Hyderabad Traffic Police saved the life of a man by performing the emergency lifesaving procedure cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on him after he collapsed from a heart attack at Begumpet here on Wednesday.

The timely action by Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic-North Zone) P Madhusudhan Reddy was praised by Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao.

The ACP performed CPR on the man -- which involves chest compressions and sometimes mouth-to-mouth resuscitation or other methods of artificial ventilation. The man was subsequently shifted to the state-run Gandhi Hospital and his condition is stable.

Minister Harish Rao tagged a video of the police official administering CPR on the man and said on ‘X’ (formerly twitter): “Highly appreciate the timely efforts of Madhusudhan Reddy garu, Additional Commissioner of Traffic, North Zone, for performing #CPR on a man identified as Ramu who collapsed due to heart attack at Begumpet." He added that the patient was shifted to Gandhi Hospital soon after and is now safe. "Learn CPR and save lives,” his post said. PTI VVK ANE