Police official caught red-handed while accepting Rs 30,000 bribe in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Dec 24 (PTI) An ACP was arrested red-handed in Bengaluru while receiving a bribe of Rs 30,000 from a hotel manager, Lokayukta officials said.

Malleswaram sub-division Assistant Commissioner of Police Krishna Murthy was arrested by the officials.

Complainant Sanjay Kumar, who is a hotel manager in Rajajinagar had approached the Lokayukta alleging that the ACP was pestering him to pay a bribe of Rs 50,000 to allow him to open the hotel beyond the permissible time, Lokayukta officials said.

They said Kumar persuaded the accused to accept Rs 30,000 for the time being.

While accepting money on Wednesday, the Lokayukta sleuths nabbed the ACP red-handed.

The Lokayukta officials said the investigation is under progress.