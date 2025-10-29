Police official suspended after accused suffers head injury in custody

Panaji, Oct 29 (PTI) A sub-inspector of Goa Police has been suspended after a man arrested for creating nuisance allegedly suffered a skull fracture in custody.

PSI Nilesh Shirvaikar of Margao police station was suspended following the incident of October 22, said Superintendent of Police (South) Tikam Singh Verma.

Edburg Pereira, the arrested man, has been admitted to the Goa Medical College and Hospital.

Opposition AAP demanded that a case of attempt to murder be registered against the police sub-inspector.

The victim was brought to the police station on October 22 after the control room received a call that he was creating nuisance in public under the influence of alcohol, SP Verma told reporters.

He did not cease creating nuisance despite PSI Shirvaikar tried to calm him down, the SP said, adding that Pereira fell and received a head injury after which he was shifted to hospital.

But Pereira's mother, however, alleged that her son was chained and beaten up by Shirvaikar, resulting in a skull fracture.

Aam Aadmi Party's Goa president Amit Palekar and Navelim-based leader Siddhesh Bhagat visited the hospital. Palekar demanded that an offence of attempt to murder be registered against the PSI.

"Pereira was beaten up in the police custody. It amounts to attempt to murder," he said, questioning Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's silence.

Lawlessness was increasing in the state while police were beating up innocent citizens, the AAP leader said. PTI RPS KRK