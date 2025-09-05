Police on alert as threat message on WhatsApp claims 14 'terrorists' in Mumbai with RDX

Mumbai, Sep 5 (PTI) The Mumbai police are on alert after receiving a threat message claiming 14 terrorists had entered the city with 400 kilograms of RDX that had been planted in 34 vehicles, an official said on Friday.

The threat message was received on the Whatsapp helpline of the traffic police on Thursday amid the metropolitan force making security arrangements for Anant Chaturthi, the 10th day of the Ganesh festival, on Saturday, the official said.

"This is the same traffic police WhatsApp helpline on which police had received threat messages in the past, which later turned to be hoaxes. The Crime Branch has launched an investigation, and Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and other agencies have also been informed," the official said.

The sender, who mentioned the name of an organisation called 'Lashkar-e-Jihadi' in the threat message, claimed 14 terrorists had entered the city and planted 400 kg of RDX in 34 vehicles for blasts, he said.

A case was registered at Worli police station against an unidentified person under section 351 (criminal intimidation) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and sub section 2,3 and 4, he said.

Prima facie, it seems a hoax, but police are investigating the source of the message with the help of technical analysis, the official added.

Speaking about the bomb threat, the official said police are taking maximum precaution as there will be highest footfall on the roads on immersion day.

Lakhs of people are expected to come out on the streets on Saturday as the city bids adieu to Lord Ganesh by immersing idols in the sea, other water bodies as well as artificial ponds.

"Earlier also traffic police have received bomb threat messages. There is no need to panic. Security has been beefed up at key locations and combing operations are underway. Mumbaikars are urged not to believe in rumours. They must report any suspicious activity," another official said. PTI DC ARU BNM