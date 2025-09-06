Police on alert as threat message on WhatsApp claims 14 ''terrorists'' in Mumbai with RDX

Mumbai, Sep 6 (PTI) The Mumbai police are on alert after receiving a threat message claiming 14 terrorists had entered the city with 400 kilograms of RDX that had been planted in 34 vehicles, an official said.

The threat message was received on the traffic police's WhatsApp helpline on Thursday while the metropolitan force was making security arrangements for Anant Chaturdashi, the 10th day of the Ganesh festival, on Saturday, the official said on Friday.

"This is the same traffic police WhatsApp helpline on which police had received threat messages in the past, which later turned out to be hoaxes. The Crime Branch has launched an investigation, and Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and other agencies have also been informed," he said.

The sender, who mentioned the name of an organisation called 'Lashkar-e-Jihadi' in the threat message, claimed 14 terrorists had entered the city and planted 400 kg of RDX in 34 vehicles for blasts, he said.

A case was registered at Worli police station against an unidentified person under section 351 (criminal intimidation) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and sub-sections 2,3, and 4, he said.

Prima facie, it seems a hoax, but police are investigating the source of the message with the help of technical analysis, the official added.

He said that the police are taking maximum precautions as there will be a high footfall on the roads on immersion day.

More than 21,000 police personnel will be deployed in the city to maintain law and order during idol immersions.

Lakhs of people are expected to come out on the streets on Saturday as the city bids adieu to Lord Ganesh by immersing idols in the sea, other water bodies, and artificial ponds.

"Traffic police have received such bomb threat messages in the past. There is no need to panic. Security has been beefed up at key locations, and combing operations are underway. Mumbaikars are urged not to believe in rumours and report any suspicious activity," another official said. PTI DC ARU BNM ARU