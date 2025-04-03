Police on heels of ex-employers in Tilak Nagar businessman's murder

New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) Police are hot on the heels of three former employers of the 35-year-old Tilak Nagar businessman, who was allegedly kidnapped and found dead in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district.

Sagar Chouhan was killed by his former employers after he left them to start his own venture in January, a police officer said on Thursday.

The victim, along with his brother, used to work with Amit, Ankit and Sahil in a hotel leasing business, he said. All of them belonged to the same village in Haryana Sagar's body, riddled with injury marks, was found in Shamli on Wednesday.

Speaking to the media, Sagar's brother Jagbir Chouhan alleged that after a dispute Sagar's ex-employers asked the two to leave, but later threatened to kill them if they worked as competitors.

"We started working independently in January and we had three hotels," he said.

"Then they got envious of our growth. On March 26, they called my brother and since then he had been missing. We asked the police to register an FIR on March 27 but they filed it on March 30. It seems that the accused have paid off the police to cover up the matter," Jagbir said.

A police source confirmed that the business rivalry formed the bone of contention between the two parties.

Sagar went missing on March 26 and an FIR was filed in the matter on March 30 after his family members raised suspicion on his former employers, he said.

The source said Sagar's body had several wounds, including one on his head, On March 27, a case of murder was registered at Kandla Police Station in Shamli after the discovery of an unidentified body of a man, who was later identified as Sagar.

A police team from Delhi was dispatched to collect the body on Wednesday.

"His family members said he had left his hotel but never reached home. When they raised suspicion on certain persons and that his life may be in danger, a case of abduction was registered at Tilak Nagar Police Station," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), West, Vichitra Veer said.

The accused are still on the run, he said.

"Many people have been rounded up during the investigation. However, the main suspects have not been traced. Non-bailable warrants have also been issued against them," the DCP said.