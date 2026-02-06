Police open fire at habitual offender after he attacks them

Hindupur (Andhra Pradesh), Feb 6 (PTI) Police on Friday opened fire at a habitual offender, who allegedly attacked them with a knife while trying to escape from arrest. An Inspector and a constable were injured in the incident.

The incident happened in a forest area between Lepakshi and Chilamathur in Sri Satya Sai district.

Hindupur Deputy Superintendent of Police KV Mahesh said a three-member police team was deployed to nab the accused early in the morning, but he attacked a constable around 6.30 am, leaving him injured. Another team was sent to the spot, and when an inspector approached the accused, he pretended to surrender, but suddenly attacked the inspector with a knife.

The inspector first fired one round in the air as a warning, but as the accused continued to advance, he was shot in the knee in self-defence, the DSP said.

"The police inspector opened fire in self-defence while trying to apprehend the habitual offender (K Nagendra) facing nearly 90 criminal cases," Mahesh told PTI.

The injured inspector, constable and the accused were shifted to the nearby Government General Hospital for treatment, he said.

Nagendra (40), has a long criminal history with nearly 41 cases registered against him in Sri Satya Sai and the erstwhile Ananthapur districts alone, the DSP noted.

He is the prime accused in a 2024 gang rape case registered at Chilamathur police station and was recently booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said.

Mahesh further said that Nagendra had skipped the last two court hearings in the gang rape case.

According to the DSP, nearly 90 criminal cases are pending against him across different police stations in the southern states. PTI MS STH KH