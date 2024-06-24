Police open fire in air after suspected thief attacks them with stones in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Jun 24 (PTI) Police opened fire in the air after a suspect "involved" in theft cases allegedly attacked them with stones in Saidabad in the early hours of Monday.

The incident happened when a police team on patrol found one person moving around in a suspicious manner in that area and stopped him, they said.

When the police personnel questioned him and tried to apprehend the man he pelted stones on the police team and one of the policeman fired one round in the air in self-defence, a police official said.

However, the suspect fled from the spot and efforts were on to nab him, the official said.

It was found that he had a past criminal record and he was also involved in theft cases, police said. Further probe is on. PTI VVK VVK SS