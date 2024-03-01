Police opposes Waze's plea to turn approver in Khwaja Yunus custodial death case

Mumbai, Mar 1 (PTI) The police has objected to Sachin Waze's plea to turn approver in the 2003 Khwaja Yunus custodial death case, saying he will "not disclose truth or any inculpatory fact" appearing in evidence against him.

Dismissed policeman Waze earlier moved a plea before Additional Sessions Judge Sachin Pawar to turn approver and had expressed his wish to make full and true disclosure of the facts related to the case within his knowledge.

However, in the written response filed by special public prosecutor Pradip Gharat on February 28, the state police strongly opposed his plea.

Citing his denial of facts related to the case, the police said it clearly shows the accused will not disclose the truth or any inculpatory fact appearing in the evidence against him.

"He will try to mislead this court as can be seen from the fact of filing writ petition before the Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court," the prosecution said.

It also refuted Waze's claim that the prosecution was responsible for the prolonged trial.

The complainant/intervener and accused have gone to different benches of the high court and up to the Supreme Court challenging the orders passed in the cases arising out of the same incident and in writ petitions and revisions, prosecution said.

It added that Waze is out on bail in this case, but for the last several months he is in custody in other serious matters.

The response also said Waze has a regular habit to make allegations against public prosecutors who are doing their duties.

Yunus, a software engineer, was detained soon after the December 2002 bomb blast in the Mumbai suburb of Ghatkopar.

He allegedly escaped from custody in the intervening night of January 6-7, 2003, while being escorted to Aurangabad for further investigation in the blast case after the police vehicle carrying him met with an accident in Ahmednagar district.

Subsequently, the state's Crime Investigation Department (CID) lodged an FIR against police officers for allegedly killing Yunus in custody and then destroying evidence.

The CID inquiry indicted 14 policemen, but the government granted sanction to prosecute only four of them, namely Waze, Rajendra Tiwari, Rajaram Nikam and Sunil Desai.

The four are currently facing trial in the custodial death case on charges of murder, fabricating evidence and hatching criminal conspiracy.

Waze is currently in jail in the Antilia bomb scare case. PTI AVI BNM